Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumors: Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett set to re-sign with TNA

The Miracle and The First Lady look set to remain in TNA.

Bennett and Maria have done some solid work in TNA thus far

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis-Bennett are set to re-sign with TNA Wrestling. The story comes after a period of uncertainty for the couple, with a lot of fans being curious as to where their future in the world of professional wrestling would be.

In case you didn't know...

The partners in crime made their debut in TNA back in January 2016, with the two quickly establishing themselves as heels in the promotion. Over the last twelve months, they've experienced mixed fortunes when it comes to their booking and have been involved in the ongoing saga regarding the company's ownership that seems to have been dragged out even further.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that people close to Bennett and Maria are extremely confident that they will re-sign, however, there has been no confirmation as of yet. With the company slowly attempting to stabilise themselves it would make sense for them to tie down a number of their top talents to long-term deals.

However, nothing has been released regarding the duration of these proposed contracts.

What's next?

We'll have to wait and see if and when this becomes official, as we know to never rule out some last minute drama when it comes to TNA. As they continue to work from one taping to the next, it'll be interesting to see how long the couple actually does decide to stay even if they end up re-signing.

Sportskeeda's take

The whole fiasco surrounding TNA has been getting a little dull as of late, so it's nice to see some positive news coming out of the woodwork for once. Bennett and his wife Maria are extremely talented competitors and Bennett especially could easily be featured in the main event scene one day.

Whether TNA has any extended plans for them remains to be seen, but we agree with their rumoured decision to lock them down to longer deals.

