TNA Rumors: TNA attempting to sign Matt Riddle

As revealed on his weekly podcast Fightful Wrestling, Matt Riddle has stated that TNA has been attempting to get hold of him in order to potentially sign him to the company. Riddle is currently signed to Evolve but has the ability to work for other independent promotions.

Riddle has made quite the stir in the world of professional wrestling over the course of the last year or so, transitioning from the world of mixed martial arts into sports entertainment. Riddle fought all over the world including in the UFC and is now trying to carve a path of success for himself inside of the squared circle.

"They haven't been contacting me direct, because they don't have my contact information. But, they've contacted people to get a hold of me, I've been so busy though I haven't got back to that yet. But I don't want to mention names of said contacts but one of my former coaches and ECW alumni at the Monster Factory told me somebody wanted my information," said Riddle.

The partnership with Evolve that WWE has means that it doesn't seem likely TNA will be able to even get close to signing Riddle. Evolve are well aware of the fact that Riddle is a hot commodity and somewhere down the line, WWE will want to take a look at him and that should all but rule out TNA as a realistic possibility.

It's a great sign for TNA that Jeff Jarrett is going out and trying to acquire talents of this nature, but this one was never really going to pay off considering WWE's links with Evolve. What we've seen of Riddle so far is promising, but he still needs a bit of time to continue to grow in this business before making the move up to the big leagues.

Evolve is the perfect place for him to do that right now, with their roster featuring a whole host of talented guys that Riddle can learn from and work with.

