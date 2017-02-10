TNA Rumors: Jeff Jarrett looking to get involved with World of Sport?

Is a TNA/World of Sport partnership on the cards?

by Harald Math News 10 Feb 2017, 16:10 IST

Is Jarrett the man to shepherd the World of Sport ship?

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff Jarrett is looking to increase his influence in the professional wrestling world once again. Jarrett has recently become involved in a major way with TNA once more, and Meltzer & Co are reporting that Jarrett has been looking to set up a meeting with the powers-that-be behind the United Kingdom’s revamped World of Sport promotion.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed regarding the future of World of Sport, all rumours hint to a fully-fledged promotion coming out of the one-off special that aired over the new year. They might be looking to run a weekly television show, and as such, would be looking to bring in someone with knowledge of the professional wrestling world.

Double J could well end up being their guy.

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff Jarrett is a former four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and six-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, and after co-founding TNA in 2002 went on to become a six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

After being estranged from the company for a few years, Jarrett has returned to TNA in the post-Dixie Carter landscape, and reports suggest he is in charge of day to day operations at Impact Wrestling as Executive Producer.

World of Sport Wrestling returned to British terrestrial TV on December 31, 2016, after a 31-year absence, and despite reservations about the quality of the pilot, it would seem that ITV was happy enough with the ratings of the show to go ahead with airing a full-time version.

The heart of the matter

ITV is a major broadcaster in the UK, and as such would be looking to achieve some level of consistency with a revamped World of Sport. With no legitimate wrestling knowledge in the company, bringing in an experienced head seems to be the only option, and with Jarrett looking to extend TNA’s collaborations across the globe, this could prove to be an ideal state of affairs for both parties.

TNA recently announced a partnership with Japanese promotion NOAH, and if Jarrett is successful in striking a deal with World of Sport it could mean that two of pro wrestling’s major markets will become competitive once more.

What’s next?

Only time will unveil the truth behind these rumours, but it would be no surprise to see Jarrett and TNA involved with World of Sport somehow. Whether that works out for either party in the long term remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda’s take

Our take on this situation is simple; the more wrestling, the better. 2017 is shaping up to be a great year for varied professional wrestling, and a strong World of Sport and TNA partnership could prove to be yet another valued addition to the schedule.

