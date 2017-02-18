TNA Spoilers: Cody Rhodes returning to TNA this week, turning heel

Cody lives up to the name of the iconic Bullet Club

by Anutosh Bajpai News 18 Feb 2017, 22:55 IST

Cody said he has been everywhere but he is now back to Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling announced via their twitter account today that Cody Rhodes would be returning on Impact during this Thursday's TV tapings after almost 3 months of absence as seen below:

We will have more on this next week, but how's this to start your weekend!! Next Week... @CodyRhodes RETURNS!!! pic.twitter.com/e2dKhIH76i — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2017

For what's worth noting here, this will be the first appearance by Cody for TNA after joining the notorious Bullet Club and living up to the name of the infamous stable, he would be transforming into a heel upon his return, as noted by Cagesideseats.

In case you didn't know

Cody Rhodes made his TNA debut as a Babyface back in early October last year during the Bound For Glory PPV. He was last seen on TNA TV during the October 27th episode of Impact wrestling during which he suffered a post-match attack from Lashley.

After he was written off TV as a result of that assault, he appeared on an ROH show on December 2nd where he turned heel by defeating his opponent Jay Lethal via a low-blow.

Later in the month, he was revealed as the newest member of the Bullet Club, following which he travelled to Japan and made his NJPW debut during the Wrestle kingdom 11 PPV by defeating Juice Robinson.

You can watch Cody’s NJPW debut below:

The heart of the matter

The episode where Cody would be returning was taped back on January 12th last month. During the episode, He was involved in a segment with Moose who helped his wife Brandi Rhodes during the previous episode of Impact.

He first acted as a face during the segment and thanked Moose for helping his wife but later turned heel by attacking the former NFL star below the belt. He then left the ring after doing a Bullet Club gesture.

What's next?

Cody's heel turn and his alliance with Bullet Club are both very exciting developments. Now it would be interesting to see how much of his alliance with the Club gets mentioned on TNA programming considering the company is now under new management.

SportsKeeda's take

It's good to see Cody making an impression on the Independent Circuit after asking for a release from WWE. Now it would be interesting to see where he takes his character from here.