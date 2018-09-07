Top 5 WWE Stars With The Most Momentum Heading Into Hell In A Cell

Who is walking in at Hell in a Cell with the most momentum

With Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live garnering significant reactions from the fans, WWE could very well deliver a stupendous show with Hell in a Cell.

The creative team has ideally booked all their championships into one feud, with the Shield vowing to dismantle the surprising alliance of Drew Mcintyre, Braun Strowman, and Dolph Ziggler.

While the fans have not yet invested in Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, Vince McMahon's vision on proceeding this narrative remains to be seen when the next PPV hits the frame.

On the other hand, SmackDown Live has had an upper hand over the red brand, by delivering some of the finest storylines, and concentrating more on selling the intriguing narrative.

Whether it is a collision of two bestfriends, or personal animosities between two highly established main-event superstars, the blue brand has been successful in gravitating more attention and momentum towards their superstars.

Judging a superstar through current booking and recent performances, these elements have been influential in understanding who stands as the most strong competitor heading into Hell in a Cell.

Here are the top 5 WWE stars with the most momentum heading into Hell in a Cell:

#5 Drew Mcintyre

This is what a Universal Champion looks like

Despite being relegated to the bottom during his initial tenure with the WWE, Drew Mcintyre's epic return to the WWE has taken Monday Night Raw by storm.

The Prodigal Son has developed quite a resume for himself outside of the company, and his physical stature of a champion speaks for itself.

Ever since the Scottish Psychopath returned to the main roster, WWE have carefully booked Mcintyre and have only just begun, as far as his future plans are concerned.

With the former NXT Champion already a main-event attraction, winning the Raw Tag-Team Championships have provided more depth and edge to his layered character, and would prove to be beneficial for him in the longer run.

Since his alliance with Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler already looks promising, there's bound to be a point when he breaks out to become a massive singles' star.

Considering how vicious he already looks in his attempt to dismantle the core of the Shield, he will head into Hell in a Cell with a lot of momentum.

