Tom Lawlor discusses Cain Velasquez in WWE and if he could still beat Brock Lesnar in UFC (Exclusive)

What was Lawlor's opinion on Brock vs Cain on SmackDown?

One of the biggest stories of last week in WWE, or probably THE biggest, was Brock Lesnar defeating Kofi Kingston within nine seconds to win the WWE Championship - only to be confronted by a man who's haunted The Beast Incarnate in the past when he laid waste to him in the Octagon, Cain Velasquez.

Well, one man who's no stranger to UFC is Tom Lawlor, now plying his trade in the squared circle for MLW. Ahead of his bout against Davey Boy Smith Jr at upcoming pay-per-view Blood & Thunder, we spoke to the man himself all about Velasquez vs Lesnar.

"Cain Velasquez just showed up on SmackDown, and if we put all these guys back into an Octagon today... Cain may have beat Brock 20 years ago but I'm not sure 2019 Cain Velasquez beats 2019 Brock Lesnar in the Octagon - and I don't think either of them could hold a candle to Stipe [Miocic]."

Lawlor also tipped Miocic as his first choice if he could bring a UFC fighter to MLW to compete alongside him.

"If we're talking right now, who would I choose in the UFC? It's a good question. Not one I'd given much consideration to.

I think you've got to take Stipe Miocic, the Heavyweight Champion. Why not? He's the biggest, baddest man on the planet. He defeated arguably the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world - Cormier, two-division champion. Let's take him. Let's take the baddest man out there."

Meanwhile, Lawlor is very much looking forward to his match against Davey Boy Smith Jr at MLW Blood & Thunder.

"He's somebody that can challenge me in the skills I'm best at and what that does is makes me better. Iron is forged under fire and at Blood & Thunder, that's what it's going to be. It's going to be a fire fight."

"You're gonna see the best Tom Lawlor you can. It's cool that Davey Boy is the one across from me there but, no matter who it is, there's gonna be blood and thunder left in that ring."

