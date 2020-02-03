Tom Prichard reveals which WWE Hall of Famer trained Shane McMahon before his WWE debut

Shane McMahon's debut saw him capture the European Championship

Shane McMahon was in the middle of a heated feud with X-Pac back in 1999. With D-X and the Corporation going to war, Shane O'Mac managed to steal the European Championship away from X-Pac in a tag team match thanks to Kane and a distraction from a newly-turned-heel Chyna.

That was McMahon's official debut as a participant, and since then he has wowed the WWE Universe in a few dozen matches throughout his career. Dr. Tom Prichard trained him for his big title defense against X-Pac at WrestleMania XV.

However, according to Dr. Tom, he wasn't the first legend to assist McMahon with his training. In fact, a former WWF World Champion was pretty eager to give him a hand.

Randy Savage helps train Shane McMahon

On the 4th installment of Taking You To School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Dr. Tom talked about the training that he'd gotten from the Macho Man himself, Randy Savage.

"Randy coming from a wrestling family too, Randy had the fundamentals and basics down and he definitely was old school, obviously. He got trained by one of the greatest even if it was just before his matches."

"I believe that Shane was a pretty popular guy with all the boys because he did have respect and he was enthusiastic, and he did have that fire in his eyes, so it wouldn't be hard for someone like Macho man to want to do it and want to go out and help somebody like Shane because he legitimately liked Shane and he liked Vince."

(Credit to The TMPT Empire for the transcription)

If you'd like to listen to Dr. Tom Prichard talk about Savage training Shane, check out this clip. And make sure to listen to Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard every week!