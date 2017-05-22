Tomasso Ciampa Injury Update: Triple H confirms that the NXT star's injury is legitimate

Who came away from NXT TakeOver: Chicago with a "significant injury," according to The Game?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy News 22 May 2017, 09:12 IST

Tommaso Ciampa turned on tag-team partner Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

What’s the story?

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Triple H has potentially revealed that Tommaso Ciampa is suffering from a legitimate injury.

The video was an interview with Cathy Kelley backstage after NXT TakeOver: Chicago, where Ciampa turned on tag-team partner Johnny Gargano. Gargano left on a stretcher, and Triple H said that Ciampa was “furious” but also received medical attention. Here’s what he had to say:

“But he’s in the trainer’s room with what looks like a significant injury as well, which I think might have fueled some of where this is coming from.” he said.

In case you didn’t know...

Ciampa and Gargano entered the NXT ranks in 2015 as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, although they were not signed to the yellow brand at the time. They went on to join NXT full-time and won the tag team championships there in November 2016 at TakeOver: Toronto.

They dropped the belts to the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in January and were unsuccessful in reclaiming the titles in a ladder match in Chicago.

After the match, during what seemed like a curtain call of some sorts for the duo, Ciampa brutally attacked Gargano on the entrance ramp. He eventually dropped Gargano off the elevated announce position onto a set of tables with an over-the-shoulder back-to-belly piledriver, similar to Sheamus’ “White Noise.”

The heart of the matter

The fact that Ciampa is injured comes as no surprise. It was well-documented that he suffered a leg injury of some sort, likely related to his ankle, at a live event during the week leading up to TakeOver: Chicago.

Triple H’s reporting of Ciampa’s injury may simply be a way to have him go through with the match and related story, while still getting some time off. However, the WWE legend also didn’t mince words about what the night meant for #DIY’s future as a tag team as you can see in the video below:

What’s next?

Like Triple H said in the video above the future seems bleak for the tag team and it will be interesting to see how the story develops.

Author’s take

It’s hard to tell exactly what the truth beyond the storyline is here, to be honest. It could be that Ciampa’s reported injury at the live event was some sort of work that will be used in explaining Ciampa’s heel turn.

It could also be that the injury is very real and will simply be used to help explain Ciampa’s frustration and keep him off NXT tapings for a little while. Either way, the pending feud between the former partners could be fantastic if their match during the Cruiserweight Classic is any indication.

