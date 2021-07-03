"There was no plan of kissing him" - Tommaso Ciampa comments on recent WWE Segment

Earlier this week on WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher stood toe to toe with current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. After verbally sparring for a while, Nash Carter connected with a slap on Ciampa which prompted Thatcher to attack MSK.

However, Ciampa held Thatcher back as he stood calmly. Instead of starting a brawl with MSK, Ciampa sent MSK a warning by speaking directly into Carter's ear before signing off with a little peck on his cheek.

Speaking with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa explained his actions from that segment on WWE NXT:

"There are certain things that I do that are well thought out and planned in advance, that's most of the stuff that I do and then there's those moments that I have where I get lost in the moment I think. There was no plan of kissing him, it's just something that felt right in the moment. I felt like it was my job to defuse the situation as it was escalating a little quicker that it needed to be." Ciampa added, "I know Timmy would be happy to fight them right there but the titles were not on the line. The titles will be on the line next Tuesday on Great American Bash and that’s really what we want, we want the titles.

Tommaso Ciampa further stated that he wanted his opponents at a 100% when he faces them next week.

It would've done me no service to injure or hurt them this past Tuesday because I want them to be healthy at the Great American Bash. And the kiss... I don’t know; I think some guys can get away with it and I just happened to be one of them."

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles at WWE NXT The Great American Bash

At the dawn of the new year, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were bitter rivals. The two settled their differences in the Fight Pit where Thatcher came out on top. Following their brutal encounter, both Ciampa and Thatcher thought it best to form a tag team and compete in the WWE Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The duo gained some momentum after the tournament by picking up wins over the Grizzled Young Veterans. Now they look to capture gold as they challenge MSK for the NXT Tag Team Titles at WWE NXT The Great American Bash.

