WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa not looking forward to the main roster call-up, mocks PWI 500
What's the story?
WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is quite active on Twitter. He is great at utilizing social media to promote his matches and display heel antics, the hottest heel in the sports entertainment industry recently took it to Twitter to express his disinterest in being called up to the main roster as he wants to devote the remainder of his career working for the yellow brand.
Mocking the recent release of PWI 500 for 2018, he even shared his own version of rankings.
In case you didn't know...
After performing a terrific couple of matches against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and Chicago II, Tommaso Ciampa successfully challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship and is currently holding the title. At the recently held NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV event, he successfully retained his title against Johnny Gargano in a gruelling encounter under the Last Man Standing stipulation.
The heart of the matter
Referring to NXT as the pinnacle of this business, Ciampa expressed that he is more than simply a wrestler and wants to spend the rest of his career elevating the yellow brand.
The splendid heel that he is, he went on mock the Pro-Wrestling Illustrated's PWI 500 for the year 2018 by drafting his own version of the rankings as a list featuring the top 10 wrestlers of the year as per him.
What's next?
Ciampa has certainly delivered in a big way ever since he made his return to the yellow brand post his knee surgery. In order to cement his heel status, he made his entrance without any entrance theme and even refused to have his own merchandise. With Johnny Gargano, he has delivered some amazing performances and the audience wouldn't mind it of these two terrific performers collide some time again in the future.
With Aleister Black injured and amidst the kayfabe investigation of the mystery attacker of Black at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Johnny Gargano is set to face the Velveteen Dream next week. It will be interesting to see what the NXT management have in store for the NXT champ.