Tommaso Ciampa reportedly received a disheartening message from WWE creative backstage

Tommaso Ciampa is riled up and has fired a warning at the rest of the WWE Superstars.

He is now 'hungrier than ever' and is motivated to reach the top once again.

Tommaso Ciampa is set to begin another chapter on NXT

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship last year after sustaining a severe neck injury. Upon his return, he chased his beloved Goldie on NXT but failed to win it back from Adam Cole.

Tommaso Ciampa was at an all-time career-high in 2018, and the WWE Superstar recognises that. He recently took to Instagram to share an emotional message with the fans. The post saw him pointing out several things that have changed for him this year.

Tommaso Ciampa talked about motivation and what kept him moving through the toughest of times back in 2018. Further in the post, he revealed that there was a dialogue backstage which stated that the WWE creative has nothing planned for us.

Ciampa then went on to say that he believes it because he needs to do so in order to find his motivation. This is what Tommaso Ciampa had to say in his post.

"Motivation is a fascinating trait. Throughout my career, I’ve often found that creating false dialogue has led to my greatest internal motivation. In 2018, I created a scenario in my head in which “nobody believed in me.” It drove me."

"In 2020, after weeks of being left off the television (yes, I’m healthy), I find myself with a new false dialogue. “Creative has nothing for you”. Whether or not this is true really doesn’t matter. Because in my head, it’s true. In 2018, I willed my vision into existence. Well, today I have a new vision. And surprisingly enough, I’m hungrier than ever. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to catch that next wave and reach that next high."

Tommaso Ciampa and his current run in WWE

Tommaso Ciampa didn't just lose against Adam Cole in the NXT Championship matches, but also he failed to beat Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross in his most recent feuds. Fortunately for him, the NXT Superstar is taking all his losses on his chin and is now hungrier than ever to go after everything that he has wanted on the Black and Gold brand.

"The wrestling business, like life, is full of waves. Highs and lows. One moment you feel untouchable, the next you come crashing down. Giving up the Title is definitely one of my career lows. And to be honest, damn near everything that’s happened in my career since has been a disappointment."

"A few glimpses of highs here and there: my face off with Adam when I returned and War Games come to mind. But lots of lows: the chase to reclaim Goldie, the final chapter with Johnny, and most recently my encounter with Kross."

Tommaso Ciampa is easily one of the most hard-working Superstars in WWE NXT. He is expected to find himself in the main title picture soon and could challenge Keith Lee for the NXT Championship. Apart from that, Ciampa might also feud with the likes of Karron Kross and Finn Balor on NXT as he paves his way to the top of the roster on the Black and Gold brand.