Tommaso Ciampa reveals how his wife helped him with evolving his character

Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE at the moment. The NXT Superstar enjoyed a stellar 2018 where he had a memorable feud with Johnny Gargano and won the NXT Championship.

Unfortunately, Ciampa had to vacate the championship this year in March as he underwent neck surgery. He returned from injury in October and is now embroiled in a feud with current NXT Champion Adam Cole.

However, 'The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time' had to go through various character transformations to become what he is now. Ciampa recently joined Lilian Garcia's podcast and revealed how his wife Jessie Ward helped him with evolving his character.

Ciampa's wife helped him to become a wrestling star

Tommaso Ciampa gave an account of how he used to focus on making his opponents look good during a match while he wrestled in independent promotions and how his wife advised him to focus on presenting himself as a star. He admitted that even though taking advice from her irritated him at first, he gave it a try and it ultimately worked out well for him.

Ciampa added that after he left Ring of Honor, everything started going in his favor and explained how he came up with the 'Psycho Killer' gimmick.

I felt like I was ready to break out but I just needed the ball a little bit, but things started to explode when I left Ring of Honor. I did a thing for PROGRESS for a tournament and I started using 'Psycho Killer' by Talking Heads as my entrance music. That became my thing and Psycho Killer was my pseudo personality and in one year it just took off. It just happened. I know how this guy walks, talks, carries himself, everything. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Ciampa said that he credits his wife Jessie for helping him to evolve and become one of the top faces for one of the top wrestling companies in the world. Ciampa adds that it was Jessica that helped him think outside of the box.