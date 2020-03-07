Tommaso Ciampa sends heartwarming message to a young fan

In a class act, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa sent a heartwarming message to a young fan at a live show in Columbus, Ohio. He was also joined by current NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and the two of them got the NXT Universe at Columbus to join in on spreading the message.

What message did Ciampa convey?

Tommaso Ciampa addressed the live crowd at Columbus by saying that a young fan named Naomi who is a Make A Wish kid, wished to attend WrestleMania 36 live at Tampa Bay, Florida. Ciampa and the rest of the guys at NXT wanted to bring Naomi to the live event at Columbus since she is from that place.

Unfortunately, Naomi who is a cancer patient had to undergo an emergency procedure on that day to remove some fluids drained from her body. Ciampa then requested to make a video package for the young girl so that she could enjoy the NXT experience while watching it later that night.

The Psycho Killer then requested the NXT Universe to chant Naomi's name on his count of three and without surprise, the passionate crowd at Columbus started chanting her name. Ciampa signed off by saying that he could not wait to meet the girl in person and give her a big hug.