Tommaso Ciampa talks about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's influence on shaping his career

Team DIY with Triple H

Most of us know Tommaso Ciampa owing to his incredible performances in NXT. Although the former NXT Champion signed with WWE in 2015, his debut appearance on the promotion took place in 2005. Ciampa portrayed the role of Thomas Whitney, ESQ of Muhammad Hassan and worked a segment against The Undertaker on the 14th July 2005 edition of SmackDown.

He recently talked about this moment in the State of Combat podcast with Brian Campbell and mentioned how Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and others helped the 20-year-old to excel in his debut.

Contributions from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Tommaso Ciampa got to share the ring with The Undertaker when he was just 20. However, the BlackHeart considers that the backstage interactions before the segment had a bigger impact on his pro-wrestling career.

Ciampa disclosed how the WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon had communicated with him before he made his on-screen appearance and gave him a tour of the backstage area.

It's one of those things that I have said to her now and having a better relationship with her that it stuck with me for my entire career. It's just one of those things that you saw somebody in one of those higher positions take the time out and show an insane amount of respect and kindness to somebody that they didn't need to do. (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

The former NXT Champion also mentioned that he rehearsed his lines in front of Vince McMahon, Triple H, and The Undertaker before his debut appearance. According to him, the attitude of these veterans towards the 20-year-old aspiring wrestler played a pivotal role in shaping Tommaso Ciampa into the Superstar he is today.

Obviously, being in the ring with The Undertaker one of the biggest highlights of my career, but that backstage time being with Stephanie, Hunter, and Vince and how everyone was towards me that probably had a bigger impact on my career than anything else that happened that day.

