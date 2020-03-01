Tony Khan confirms former WWE Superstar has signed with AEW

The Cabana Boy is here (Pic Source: AEW)

The Dark Order was pummeling SCU during the Buy-In aka pre-show until former WWE Superstar Colt Cabana showed up to save the day. Eventually, Christopher Daniels helped out and fought off the forces of the heel faction.

During the media scrum via Fightful Wrestling, Tony Khan confirmed that the independent wrestling fan-favorite is indeed signed to AEW.

Khan said that Cabana will be contributing in a variety of ways, as he has already commentated for them on AEW Dark in the past. He also said: (H/T Fightful Wrestling)

"I could see Colt wrestling for us on a regular basis. He can chip in as a commentator and also as a coach. He's a valuable mind. He's signed here. He can work, at my discretion, Colt can work other places."

It seems that Cabana will be a part of AEW going forward. But for those fans who are unaware of who he is, Cabana has wrestled for various promotions including WWE and ROH. Cabana also has a podcast where CM Punk infamously dished out his troubles within WWE.

Cabana's addition to the company is an interesting one. He certainly has several years of experience and it will be interesting to see how he will fit within the organization.