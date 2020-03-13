Tony Khan reveals the original name for AEW

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals (Pic Source: Getty Images)

While some wrestling fans believe that AEW was spawned in a short period of time, it's apparent that the idea had been festering in Tony Khan's mind for a long time.

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Khan opened up about how his love for wrestling started at a very young age and that owning a promotion was an actual dream of his.

He also revealed that he was aware of the fact that this was a business and that if they didn't deliver, they would not survive. He added that his original idea for the promotion was for it to be called World's Best Wrestling.

Khan said that it had a similar meaning to AEW. He stated: (H/T 411 Mania)

"It wasn’t exactly AEW to begin with. Actually, my first idea was something first called World’s Best Wrestling. Because I was trying to — which you know, at the end of the day, it’s a similar meaning to All Elite Wrestling. Trying to say we’re doing great wrestling, right?"

It's interesting to see how things have evolved over time. Considering that AEW is going to be on TNT for a few more years, the promotion is set to be around for some time.