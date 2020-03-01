Tony Khan shoots down Cody Rhodes' big plans for AEW

Cody Rhodes has big plans for All Elite Wrestling, and he is ready to take on the big fish in the market to make his company the #1 wrestling promotion. The AEW Vice President spoke to 11Alive last month and revealed that he was open to changing the day AEW airs to another night.

He added that he would love to see how it works on a Monday night because of a random storm or something. However, those are the future plans for the AEW Vice President, and he specifically mentioned that it was something he was planning for 5 years from now.

Tony Khan, on the other hand, has no such plans. He has made it clear that he is not willing to switch to Monday nights and wants to stick with Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

The AEW President and CEO revealed that his company has a great relationship with TNT and is doing 'great numbers for them' on Wednesdays right now. He claims that AEW are top performers for TNT, and thus, he wants to stick with the current plan itself. He said:

“That may be his view for 5 years. As his personal view and that might even be his view as the executive vice president but as the president and CEO, I am telling you we are on Wednesday nights, I want to be on Wednesday nights.

I have no intention of moving for a variety of reasons and I am really happy with where we are (in the) the relationship with TNT. It’s a night that works great for them. We have been a top performer for them. We are doing great on Wednesdays and I want to stay there.” [H/T SEScoops]

AEW currently average around 900,000 viewers every Wednesday, and they go up against WWE's NXT. The two have been going neck-to-neck, but AEW have drawn more viewers more often than not.