Tony Nese Injury Update: WWE announces that the Cruiserweight has a minor problem with his heel

What's the story?

WWE announced on Tuesday's edition of 205 Live that Cruiserweight Tony Nese will be out of action for the foreseeable future with an injury. No time-frame has been given for the Premier Athlete's return, however, it has been revealed that the injury sustained was a minor problem with his heel.

In case you didn't know...

Nese has been around in WWE for a while now, with the 31-year-old being signed to an official contract with the company back in November. Nese initially made his debut in the Cruiserweight Classic after spending a few years on the independent scene, defeating Anthony Bennett in the first round before losing to WWE veteran The Brian Kendrick.

The heart of the matter

Nese's injury supposedly occurred during a six-man tag team match on Monday Night Raw. He teamed up with Noam Dar and Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a losing effort against Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Cedric Alexander. With the injury reportedly being minor, it doesn't appear as if Nese will miss too much time over the coming weeks.

What's next?

The most important thing for Nese is to rehab for however long it may take in order to get back inside the purple ropes. He hasn't stood out as of yet in the division but given his size and phenomenal athleticism, it seems likely that he'll be making a pretty big impact over the next few months once he's back on television.

Sportskeeda's take

It's a shame to see Nese go down with an injury, especially when you consider that he was set to compete in a number one contender's match for the title. He seems like a dedicated guy and his skill set is there for everyone to see, so we have no doubt that he'll get his moment to shine as the Cruiserweight division continues to grow.

Perhaps he would be better suited as a cocky babyface, but either way, whatever his alignment may be you can guarantee that you'll always get a good match out of Nese.

