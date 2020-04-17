Tony Schiavone says that 5 recently released WWE Superstars would make great additions to AEW Roster

With that said, there is a possibility that one of the names could be in AEW in the future

Is Rusev on AEW's radar? (Pic Source: WWE)

As most wrestling fans know by now, WWE released several Superstars and furloughed several other employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one door shuts, another opportunity may arise in the future.

During a Q&A session featuring Tony Schiavone on the official AEW YouTube channel, he was asked by a fan which free agents could be a great fit for AEW. Tony said that the question was loaded as there are quite a lot of free agents, but there were a couple of them that are friends of his.

Schiavone said Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Kurt Hawkins, and possibly Rusev as future additions to the AEW roster.

He said:

"If I'm just going to talk about my friends, I'm gonna talk about Gallows and Anderson and Zack Ryder who are my friends. I know Hawkins quite well somewhat but those guys I would think fit best if in fact there is room for them right now. I'm not making that decision. I'm not talked to anybody."

Schiavone made it a point to say that it's unclear given the current situation, but he also said that in the future, the AEW roster would expand. He also name-dropped Rusev as being a potential addition as well to the roster down the road.

You can watch that exchange at 14:30 in the video below

Schiavone makes it clear that these are his personal choices, but it will be interesting to see if a couple of those names will be part of AEW in the future. Only time will tell.

