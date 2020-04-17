Tony Schiavone says that 5 recently released WWE Superstars would make great additions to AEW Roster
As most wrestling fans know by now, WWE released several Superstars and furloughed several other employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one door shuts, another opportunity may arise in the future.
During a Q&A session featuring Tony Schiavone on the official AEW YouTube channel, he was asked by a fan which free agents could be a great fit for AEW. Tony said that the question was loaded as there are quite a lot of free agents, but there were a couple of them that are friends of his.
Schiavone said Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Kurt Hawkins, and possibly Rusev as future additions to the AEW roster.
He said:
"If I'm just going to talk about my friends, I'm gonna talk about Gallows and Anderson and Zack Ryder who are my friends. I know Hawkins quite well somewhat but those guys I would think fit best if in fact there is room for them right now. I'm not making that decision. I'm not talked to anybody."
Schiavone made it a point to say that it's unclear given the current situation, but he also said that in the future, the AEW roster would expand. He also name-dropped Rusev as being a potential addition as well to the roster down the road.
You can watch that exchange at 14:30 in the video below
Schiavone makes it clear that these are his personal choices, but it will be interesting to see if a couple of those names will be part of AEW in the future. Only time will tell.
