Top 10 Best NXT Matches in 2018

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 04 Aug 2018, 03:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has the biggest wrestling roster in the world. Between Raw, Smackdown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live, there's way more than anybody has time to count. We've watched people like Seth Rollins burn it down on Monday nights.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We've seen people like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura carry the load on Smackdown Live, but what ignites the fans more than seeing the superstars of tomorrow tearing it up in the middle of the ring?

Today, we'll be looking at some of the most exciting NXT matches of this year, picking out the best and the brightest, for all to see. Providing stellar performances, storylines, and an element of curiosity with how short NXT TV tapings are, this makes our hearts grow fonder of the black and yellow brand. Here are the top 10 best NXT matches in 2018.

*This list is in no particular order, they all delivered amazing, jaw-dropping performances and are just getting recognition*

#10 NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia - Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Cien Almas (NXT Championship Match)

Everything was perfect about this match

This match is both an amazing example and a perfect candidate for the greatest match of all time. You honestly couldn't ask for anything more from a wrestling match. Putting on an absolute clinic, both men looked strong coming out of it which is a testament to how good they really are inside a wrestling ring.

Everything was perfect about this match. The build-up, the story, the match itself, and the aftermath.

The position that Johnny Gargano was in made everyone really buy into the story, making the match that much more important.

Being the underdog in this storyline made the NXT Universe really get behind him, similar to that of when the WWE Universe got behind Daniel Bryan in 2014.

Another thing that made this match so entertaining was Almas' manager, Zelina Vega. She interfered on more than one occasion. Given the stakes of this bout, you can only imagine that it would grind the gears of Gargano fans at the show, and around the world.

If you knew nothing about wrestling and someone showed you this match, it wouldn't be much of a stretch to say that you'd be more than impressed.

For pro-wrestling fans, watching it really helps to get away from reality for a bit and really enjoy a good show.

It makes our jobs as fans that much more easier when the product isn't a pain to watch and they put on great matches. This match is just that and more. If you haven't seen it, go watch it.

1 / 10 NEXT