Top 10 current WWE Superstars and their story behind getting into pro-wrestling

Find out the origins of the top stars in the WWE today.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 18:26 IST

Brock Lesnar is a man of many talents

The journey of becoming a professional wrestler is an extremely interesting one that takes years of practice and hard work as one hones their skill until they feel ready to take the plunge and commit to a difficult and often unrewarding life.

The WWE is the pinnacle in professional wrestling, and it was what most – if not all – wrestlers aim for when they are starting out on their journeys. To headline a Wrestlemania. That is the dream. And, if you look at the WWE roster today, you can see that a number of them have indeed achieved that dream.

The likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are all globally recognised names today, and they are amongst the elite in the professional wrestling business. But, have you ever wondered how they got to this point in their lives? What was the path they took to get into the business?

Well, that’s what we’re here to find out today. So, without any further ado, here is our list of top 10 current WWE superstars and their story behind getting into professional wrestling:

#10 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens grew up idolising Steve Austin

As a kid, Kevin Owens excelled at ice hockey and football, but it was at the age of 11 that he threw away those ambitions in favour of becoming a professional wrestler when he watched Diesel vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XI with his father.

Three years later, he started training in his home state of Quebec, and two years later, he made his in-ring debut at the tender age of 16. And, thus began KO’s foray into the world of professional wrestling.

Also read: Top 10 WWE matches under 10 minutes