Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 emotional moments from the WWE

Jitesh Puri
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.17K   //    04 Sep 2018, 18:35 IST

Ente
Some moments on the WWE made everyone cry

WWE is the most followed wrestling promotion in history. It's the name that made wrestling famous. As for now, we all know that it's scripted, hence it comes up with some of the most astounding storylines possible. Sometimes, the storylines become so much interesting that the fans get tears in their eyes.

WWE has also produced some all-time greats of wrestling, and many of those legends have retired in such a way, that everyone in the arena had to cry in absolute sorrow.

#1 The Streak is over

No one thought that this would ever happen
No one thought that this would ever happen

When we think of WWE, it's not possible that The Undertaker doesn't come to our mind. He might also be considered as the biggest legend WWE has ever produced.

Undertaker has been around for almost 3 decades. He is the superstar with the most wins at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania. It was the stage of WrestleMania 30, where Brock Lesnar challenged The Undertaker. By that time, Undertaker had already won 21 straight matches at WrestleMania, so no one expected him to lose. However, this time wasn't the same. The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar somehow picked up the win and put all the wrestling fans in regret.

All the fans were sure that The Undertaker would pick up the win just like the last 21 WrestleManias, but the outcome of the match wasn't what anyone had expected. After the concluding bell rang, the whole arena was silent, and no one could believe what just happened in front of their eyes. All the fans were saddened while Brock Lesnar's music played. Everyone including The Undertaker himself was in complete sorrow.


1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Undertaker Shawn Michaels
Jitesh Puri
CONTRIBUTOR
10 Greatest world title celebrations in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H...
RELATED STORY
10 things that could happen if Undertaker and Shawn...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker Must...
RELATED STORY
Heartbreak and Happiness: 10 Wrestlemania Moments that...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can make WrestleMania 35 unforgettable
RELATED STORY
The Kliq Opinion: The most real lines in the history of...
RELATED STORY
Reliving The Undertaker’s 5 greatest returns in WWE
RELATED STORY
The Undertaker and his various gimmicks throughout his...
RELATED STORY
WWE rumor mill: Who could be on WWE WrestleMania 35's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us