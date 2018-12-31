Top 10 Female WWE Superstars of the Year 2018

Which one of these women was WWE's best women competitor of the year?

2018 was a great year for the entire women's division. Several marquee women's wrestlers including Ronda Rousey, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, & Io Shirai were signed by WWE. Feuds like Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler defined women's wrestling in 2018 in NXT. There were several firsts including the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, the first ever women's Elimination Chamber match, singles matches for both women's championships at WrestleMania, the first ever all-women pay-per-view, the first ever women's TLC match, and the first time that women headlined a dual-branded pay-per-view.

There was also an excellent women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Before we start the list, here are a few honourable mentions:

Naomi channelled her inner "Kofi Kingston" in the 2018 women's Royal Rumble match by avoiding elimination in an exciting way. She also won the women's battle royal at WrestleMania, competed in her first ever ladder match, and was the captain of Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series. However, she was an afterthought throughout a good portion of the year and lost matches to Ruby Riott and the IIconics.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are 2 of the most improved women wrestlers of the year. They competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble and elimination chamber match. Sonya Deville, in particular, has had fun matches with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Naomi. Mandy Rose also shined against Asuka and was one of the standout performers in the women's elimination match at Survivor Series.

Ember Moon started off the year as NXT Women's Champion and had a few breakout performances in the Money in the Bank match and the battle royal at Evolution. However, she has been pretty directionless on Raw and that needs to change.

#10 Carmella

Carmella had a breakout year in 2018.

Carmella started off the year as Ms Money in the Bank. She lasted for almost 20 minutes in the women's Royal Rumble match and attempted to cash-in her Money in the Bank multiple times in 2018. It looked like Ms Money in the Bank was set to fail her cash in but ended up cashing in on Charlotte Flair on the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania (with some help from the IIconics).

Staten Island's Princess was SmackDown Women's Champion for several months and defeated both Charlotte Flair and Asuka multiple times. She made some notable improvements towards the end of her title reign and had good matches with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and both Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in the same match.

The Fabulous One then formed a team with R-Truth known as the Fabulous Truth and the two proved to be quite the entertaining duo. The Fabulous Truth ended up winning the Mixed Match Challenge. As a result of that victory, Carmella will enter the Royal Rumble at #30 and therefore, is a favourite to win the match.

