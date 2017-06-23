Top 10 highest rated episodes in SmackDown history

We take a look at the top 10 highest rated episodes in SmackDown history.

@KayfabeDiaries by Akhilesh Gannavarapu Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 20:35 IST

The very first episode of SmackDown saw Austin and Rock team up to face The Undertaker and Triple H

Back in 1999, WWE wanted to create a show that would run in sync with RAW. At the time, WCW had Monday Nitro and Thunder, with Thunder airing Thursdays on TBS.

Vince McMahon saw value in creating a sister show for RAW and with the massive talent pool in the company, it also gave McMahon the opportunity to showcase more talent to the world.

Since the launch of the blue brand nearly two decades ago, SmackDown has provided the fans with numerous memorable moments. From the Lesnar-Angle segments to the feud between D-X and The Rock/Austin, SmackDown has cemented itself as an equal to its sister show, Monday Night RAW.

Today, we turn back the pages and take a look at the top 10 highest rated episodes in SmackDown history (ratings collected from TWNPNews.com and gerweck.net)

#10 Return of Cactus Jack - January 13th, 2000 (5.0)



(WWE Smackdown! 13/01/2000) Cactus Jack Returns by Raubenheimer

SmackDown in 1999 and 2000 was pure, unadulterated fun. At the turn of the new millennium, it was Stephanie McMahon and Triple H who were calling the shots in the company. Triple H was the WWE Champion, and was scheduled to defend the title at the Royal Rumble against Mankind. Earlier in the week on RAW, Stephanie reinstated Mankind, after the WWE locker room threatened to walk out of the company.

Towards the end of RAW, Triple H brutally assaulted Mankind, busting him wide open. However, something snapped inside Mankind, as he took the fight to Triple H. On SmackDown, Triple H warned that what happened on RAW was just a teaser and that he would brutalise Mankind at the Royal Rumble.

This led to Mankind speaking about how he needed to change to beat Triple H. That was when Mankind removed his mask, and sported the infamous “Wanted Dead or Alive” shirt. Mankind resurrected the Cactus Jack character, and the episode got a 5.0 rating!