Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 Moments of The nWo

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
726   //    26 Sep 2018, 01:58 IST

The nWo is for life brother!
The nWo is for life brother!

The New World Order is quite possibly the biggest revolutionary faction in the history of Professional Wrestling and ever since the group's groundbreaking inception on 7th July, 1996, there hasn't been any shortage of memorable moments provided by The nWo.

The nWo was the sole reason why WCW, during the Attitude Era, was sitting at the top of helm as the biggest Pro Wrestling company at that point of time and for well over 80 straight weeks, WCW had dominated the WWF in the Monday Night Wars.

Throughout the years, nWo had given some of the most legendary moments and it all began when the two outsiders in the form of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were joined by the ultimate wrestling hero, Hulk Hogan, who had decided to turn his back on the entire industry by aligning himself with the villainous nWo.

With Hogan, Nash, and Hall recently announcing a nWo Reunion- 2 Sweet Tour, it'll be fair for us to look back at The New World Order's 10 best memorable moments.

#10 Kevin Nash reforms the nWo in WWE

HBK surprisingly joined forces with the nWo
HBK surprisingly joined forces with the nWo

Following Hulk Hogan's departure from the nWo in 2002, right after his Icon vs Icon match against The Rock at WrestleMania X8, The Hulkster found himself across the ring with his former nWo stablemates, as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash ignited an intense rivalry against the former WCW World Champion.

Shortly afterward, Hall and Nash decided to bring in former nWo member X-Pac into the faction, as the two originators started rebuilding the New World Order in the WWE. Within a few short weeks, the nWo had finally started to put all the pieces in place as former member Big Show once again joined the ranks.

However, following Scott Hall's release from the WWE due to personal reasons, his other half Kevin Nash was seemingly in a desperate need for another top gun who was capable enough of leading the nWo from the front. And much to everyone's surprise, Nash then decided to bring in former D-Generation X OG and his former Two Dudes with Attitude tag partner, Shawn Michaels.

Now with the likes of HBK, Nash, X-Pac, Big Show, and Booker T all sporting the black and white, this nWo reunion in the WWE was definitely a feel-good moment for all hardcore nWo fans, despite the fact that this version of the group did not last too long.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WCW nWo Hulk Hogan Scott Hall
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
5 Wrestling Legends That Never Wrestled In The WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: nWo reunion in the works for WWE?
RELATED STORY
10 wrestlers who should be in an nWo Revival.
RELATED STORY
The Four Horsemen vs. The NWO: Which was the better stable?
RELATED STORY
What if Hulk Hogan had refused to join the nWo?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan claims that the NWO would murder The...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 WWE/WCW Moments from Denver Colorado
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have released music albums
RELATED STORY
Why big heel factions are one of wrestling's greatest assets
RELATED STORY
5 things that killed WCW
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us