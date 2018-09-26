Top 10 Moments of The nWo

The nWo is for life brother!

The New World Order is quite possibly the biggest revolutionary faction in the history of Professional Wrestling and ever since the group's groundbreaking inception on 7th July, 1996, there hasn't been any shortage of memorable moments provided by The nWo.

The nWo was the sole reason why WCW, during the Attitude Era, was sitting at the top of helm as the biggest Pro Wrestling company at that point of time and for well over 80 straight weeks, WCW had dominated the WWF in the Monday Night Wars.

Throughout the years, nWo had given some of the most legendary moments and it all began when the two outsiders in the form of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were joined by the ultimate wrestling hero, Hulk Hogan, who had decided to turn his back on the entire industry by aligning himself with the villainous nWo.

With Hogan, Nash, and Hall recently announcing a nWo Reunion- 2 Sweet Tour, it'll be fair for us to look back at The New World Order's 10 best memorable moments.

#10 Kevin Nash reforms the nWo in WWE

HBK surprisingly joined forces with the nWo

Following Hulk Hogan's departure from the nWo in 2002, right after his Icon vs Icon match against The Rock at WrestleMania X8, The Hulkster found himself across the ring with his former nWo stablemates, as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash ignited an intense rivalry against the former WCW World Champion.

Shortly afterward, Hall and Nash decided to bring in former nWo member X-Pac into the faction, as the two originators started rebuilding the New World Order in the WWE. Within a few short weeks, the nWo had finally started to put all the pieces in place as former member Big Show once again joined the ranks.

However, following Scott Hall's release from the WWE due to personal reasons, his other half Kevin Nash was seemingly in a desperate need for another top gun who was capable enough of leading the nWo from the front. And much to everyone's surprise, Nash then decided to bring in former D-Generation X OG and his former Two Dudes with Attitude tag partner, Shawn Michaels.

Now with the likes of HBK, Nash, X-Pac, Big Show, and Booker T all sporting the black and white, this nWo reunion in the WWE was definitely a feel-good moment for all hardcore nWo fans, despite the fact that this version of the group did not last too long.

