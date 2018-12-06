×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 10 most embarrassing WWE moments of the past 5 years

Matthew Thomas
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    06 Dec 2018, 15:54 IST

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda

The biggest wrestling company the world has ever seen, aside from a short period of time in which WCW won the ratings war, WWE has always reigned supreme. Superior to its competitors in several ways, including its international reach and production values, WWE has a heck of a lot going for it.

No matter how stellar WWE television can be at times, however, the truth is that far too often the company does things that result in viewers cringing. In fact, most wrestling fans can tell you about the times they have felt embarrassed when a non-WWE viewer walked in as they watched an especially bad segment.

Unfortunately still a problem to this day, WWE continues to produce moments that fans can’t help but watch even as they feel compelled to look away. With that in mind, it is time to look at this list of the top 10 most embarrassing WWE moments of the past 5 years.

In order for a WWE moment to be considered for possible inclusion on this list, it needs to have aired in the last 5 years and feel embarrassing to watch. For the purposes of this list, it makes no difference if it was the performers involved in the moment or WWE itself that came out of the segment looking bad. On top of that, we’ve only included moments that were broadcast by the WWE, so social media gaffes or other things wrestlers have down while out of character were disqualified.

#10 The Miz fails at locking on the Figure Four

Via WWE.com

Arguably one of the most underrated WWE performers of the modern era, The Miz isn’t exactly a ring general but he has almost always been entertaining. That said, it is hard to ignore one of the worst storylines of his career, when he became the protégé of 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Two performers that have next to nothing in common, the only obvious connective tissue between the careers of The Miz and Ric Flair is they both are passionate about pro wrestling. As a result, when the WWE randomly tried to remake The Miz into a young version of Flair it failed on pretty much every level.

Arguably the worst part of this whole storyline, when The Miz began to use Flair’s famed Figure Four leg lock finisher things went really poorly. Somehow unable to do a move that millions of wrestling fans have perfected in their basement with friends, it was really embarrassing that The Miz never seemed to know what to do with his foe’s legs.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Day Authors of Pain Roman Reigns Stephanie McMahon
Matthew Thomas
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Analysing and grading each match
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Would Have Booked WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs. Smackdown Live: Which Was Better? (29th, 30th...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Full match-card predictions and...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE stables of the past 5 years
RELATED STORY
5 terrible decisions WWE made in the past 10 years
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Can Make WrestleMania 35 The Greatest...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Wrestlers with the most explosive power
RELATED STORY
Ranking WWE Superstars of the week (August 31 - September 7)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us