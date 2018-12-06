Top 10 most embarrassing WWE moments of the past 5 years

The biggest wrestling company the world has ever seen, aside from a short period of time in which WCW won the ratings war, WWE has always reigned supreme. Superior to its competitors in several ways, including its international reach and production values, WWE has a heck of a lot going for it.

No matter how stellar WWE television can be at times, however, the truth is that far too often the company does things that result in viewers cringing. In fact, most wrestling fans can tell you about the times they have felt embarrassed when a non-WWE viewer walked in as they watched an especially bad segment.

Unfortunately still a problem to this day, WWE continues to produce moments that fans can’t help but watch even as they feel compelled to look away. With that in mind, it is time to look at this list of the top 10 most embarrassing WWE moments of the past 5 years.

In order for a WWE moment to be considered for possible inclusion on this list, it needs to have aired in the last 5 years and feel embarrassing to watch. For the purposes of this list, it makes no difference if it was the performers involved in the moment or WWE itself that came out of the segment looking bad. On top of that, we’ve only included moments that were broadcast by the WWE, so social media gaffes or other things wrestlers have down while out of character were disqualified.

#10 The Miz fails at locking on the Figure Four

Arguably one of the most underrated WWE performers of the modern era, The Miz isn’t exactly a ring general but he has almost always been entertaining. That said, it is hard to ignore one of the worst storylines of his career, when he became the protégé of 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Two performers that have next to nothing in common, the only obvious connective tissue between the careers of The Miz and Ric Flair is they both are passionate about pro wrestling. As a result, when the WWE randomly tried to remake The Miz into a young version of Flair it failed on pretty much every level.

Arguably the worst part of this whole storyline, when The Miz began to use Flair’s famed Figure Four leg lock finisher things went really poorly. Somehow unable to do a move that millions of wrestling fans have perfected in their basement with friends, it was really embarrassing that The Miz never seemed to know what to do with his foe’s legs.

