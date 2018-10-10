Top 10 Shawn Michaels matches of all time

Shawn Michaels announced he was returning to the ring on this week's Raw

This past Monday night on Raw, Shawn Michaels finally confirmed that he would be returning to the ring following an eight and a half year absence.

Michaels will team with his best friend, Triple H to take on the team of Kane and The Undertaker, otherwise known as The Brothers of Destruction.

HBK's decision to return to the ring has been met with a mixed response from the WWE Universe. While many fans are intrigued to see if the showstopper still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, others are worried that a return to the ring could damage his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

Michaels is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots, and his run of astonishing WrestleMania encounters is the stuff of wrestling legend.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to replicate the kind of displays he blessed us with between 2002 and 2010 but to celebrate the return of Shawn Michaels to the WWE, let's take a look at his 10 greatest matches of all time.

#10 Shawn Michaels Vs John Cena- UK Raw, 2007

Shawn Michaels and John Cena wrestled for a full 60 minutes on Raw in 2007

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when wrestling fans started to turn against John Cena, but somewhere between 2006 and 2007 is a good estimate.

Cena's reaction from the crowd at WrestleMania 23 when he took on Shawn Michaels was one of the most negative in his career up until that point, and the decision to have him go over the heartbreak kid didn't exactly do him any favours.

Fast forward a few weeks after WrestleMania, John Cena and Shawn Michaels would meet again in what is widely considered as the greatest match in Raw history.

The two men duked it out for an hour, with the excitement only continuing to grow as the match wore on. Various near-falls were exchanged, and the fact that this match was a non-title bout meant that it really could go either way.

In the end, it was Michaels who picked up the victory, keeping Cena down with a sweet chin music and sending the London crowd into a frenzy.

