Top 10 WWE female superstars of 2018

No more divas!

The women’s division of WWE has undergone a revolution and things are not the same as they were before. The female wrestlers are no longer called “divas” as the WWE now recognizes them as WWE Superstars. Vince McMahon’s company has done away with the butterfly title and established a new championship known as the “Women’s championship”. The company has also announced an all woman’s PPV for the month of October titled “WWE Evolution”.

Most of the new superstars now are enthralling the WWE Universe with their Instagram handles and model-like posts. Many young superstars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss have a huge fan following on social media. While the male superstars have always been more popular among the wrestling fans but the quality of matches put on by the women has improved and helped in taking the women's division to the next level.

Here’s a countdown of the 10 women in the company.

#10 Bayley

The Huggable One has been on the receiving end of some poor booking decisions

Bayley was one of the most “over” female superstars in the NXT but somehow due to poor booking decisions, she is now languishing at the bottom of the women’s division. A former RAW Women’s Champion in her own right, Bayley is currently involved in an angle with Sasha Banks which might lead to the announcement of Women’s Tag Titles.

Bayley has been seriously under-used in 2018 as she has never been a part of a Championship feud. Since the arrival of Ronda Rousey, the WWE Creative have reduced Bayley to a superstar who wrestles the filler matches on TV.

The entrance and charisma of the Huggable One is enough to bring a dead crowd alive. The WWE Universe hopes to see better booking decisions for Bayley sooner rather than later.

