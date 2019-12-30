Top 10 WWE Storylines of 2019

Divesh Merani Published Dec 30, 2019

WWE had some really good storylines in 2019.

WWE had a pretty average year, with lots of highs and lows. The main roster product was not at its best, but there were still several great feuds on RAW and SmackDown. Just like every year, there were a few storylines that stood out over others.

Whether they were on RAW, SmackDown or NXT, fans were captivated by top-class storytelling as well as some excellent action. NXT, in particular, had a stellar year with every Takeover event being a massive hit.

Despite a probable dip in quality of WWE's main roster programming from the prior year, the company did produce some gems as they always do.

Here are the ten best WWE storylines that happened in 2019.

#10 Daddy's home

The chase is ongoing.

This storyline is nowhere near complete, but it has already been compelling enough to warrant a place on this list. After Tommaso Ciampa heartbreakingly vacated the NXT Championship, he turned babyface almost immediately by celebrating with Johnny Gargano after he defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant title at NXT Takeover: New York.

He returned to NXT at the start of October, staring at his precious "Goldie". Ciampa's chase to reclaim the NXT Title still has a way to go, but he did get one up on Adam Cole, the current champion. The former DIY member led his team of warriors against the Undisputed Era in a hellacious War Games match at the namesake Takeover last month.

The surprise appearance of Kevin Owens was one of the highlights of said match, but it was Ciampa who stole the show by hitting Cole with an Air Raid Crash off the top of the cage through two tables. He is due for a championship match and while this story will likely climax during WrestleMania weekend, NXT has done a fantastic job to keep the fans invested in it so far.

