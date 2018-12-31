10 Most Shocking WWE Returns of 2018

There have been some impactful returns in WWE throughout 2018

WWE Superstars often have to take hiatus' from the ring to recover from injury or illness which can mean months on the sidelines but the good thing about a lengthy hiatus is the fact that there will always be room for a fantastic return.

Over the past 12 months, there have been a number of high rated WWE returns which included many legends since WWE allowed the women in the company to have their own pay-per-view and their own Royal Rumble back in January.

As well as the female legends that have returned to the company, there have been many other stars who have been able to return from injury and make quite the impact since they had left quite the gap in the company during that time.

#10. Lita

Lita made quite the impact as part of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble

Many of The WWE Universe were shocked to find out that Lita wasn't invited to Raw's 25th anniversary the week before The Royal Rumble back in January, but it was later pieced together as part of WWE's plan to ensure that her entry in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble was seen as one of the biggest surprises.

Lita was number five in the Rumble match and went on to eliminate both Mandy Rose and Tamina before she was eliminated herself by Becky Lynch after just five minutes in the match.

Lita made quite the entrance and delivered a fantastic moonsault that showed that the former four-time Women's Champion may have retired more than 12 years ago, but she definitely still had it. Trish and Lita returned later in the year to be part of Evolution, where they teamed up to take on the team of Alicia Fox and Mickie James after Alexa Bliss was forced onto the sidelines following an injury that was sustained at a WWE live event.

