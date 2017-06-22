Top 10 WWE Superstars who have never won Money in the Bank

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 11:30 IST

With the conclusion of WWE Money in the Bank 2017, we have seen the twelfth consecutive year that the illustrious Money in the Bank Ladder match has made an appearance on WWE’s programming. Baron Corbin and Carmella became the latest to be added to a long line of winners of the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase, although, the latter has since been stripped of the honour.

The list of Money in the Bank Ladder match winners includes some bonafide mega stars such as Edge, CM Punk, and John Cena just to name a few but at the same time, there are a number of big names who have never held the briefcase despite competing in the high octane ladder match multiple times.

Today, we are here to look at and honour those Superstars. So, without any further ado, here is our list of the top 10 WWE superstars to have never won the Money in the Bank Ladder match:

Please note that we have only included those wrestlers who have competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder match at least once so the likes of Triple H and The Undertaker will not be on this list.

#10 Ric Flair – 1 appearance, 0 wins

Ric Flair has actually appeared in the MitB Ladder match

That's right, Ric Flair actually competed in a Money in the Bank Ladder match. The Nature Boy's only appearance was at Wrestlemania 22 back in 2006 – for the second edition of the Ladder match which was won by Rob Van Dam.

It’s absolutely crazy that Flair got through the match despite being 57 years of age at that time. It is a testament to how great the legendary Superstar really was and despite never having a shot at winning the briefcase, he put in a great shift.