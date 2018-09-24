10 Best WWE theme songs of all time

STONE COLD! STONE COLD!

Some people say that the two most important things in wrestling are the finishers and the theme songs. Both of these things can make or break a wrestler. A good theme song can be vital to a wrestlers' success. After all it is the first thing we know about him/her as he/she makes her way to the ring. They can set the mood like Undertaker's theme or can describe what the wrestler is here to fight for, like Hulk Hogan's.

Every iconic WWE wrestler has had an iconic theme song. Jim Johnston was the WWE's main composer for more than three decades and has produced some of the most recognizable theme songs in wrestling history. CFO$ create all the modern WWE theme songs and have already managed to create some excellent ones.

WWE fans listen to wrestlers theme songs regularly and some have them as ringtones. A good theme song should not only fit the wrestlers character but also be a good song. I thought this list would be easy to write but as I began thinking, more and more themes began playing in my head. Here are the Top 10 WWE theme songs ever!

#10 DX - Are You Ready? - Jim Johnston

ARE YOU READY!

The Attitude Era was all about breaking the rules and defying authority. Nothing represented this ideology more than D-Generation X. DX's crotch chops and insults were complimented by this theme and its vocals by Chris Warren, who sadly passed away in 2016.

It features rebellious rhetorical questions like "You think you can tell us what to do?" and "You think you can tell us what to wear?" that perfectly captures DX's defiant and anti-authority attitude. The theme was composed by Jim Johnston and became a staple of the WWE in the late 90s.

