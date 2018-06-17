Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 15, 2018

Take a look at the best pictures that defined this week of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

Alexa Bliss showing off against Ember Moon on Monday Night Raw this week..

My feature on the 20 best photos from WWE television returns this week just in time for Money In The Bank. The next pay per view for the WWE will air live this Sunday, June 17th on the WWE Network from Chicago, Illinois.

For Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT, the time for talking is done and it is time to settle feuds and championships inside of the ring (or potentially outside of the ring with the Last Man Standing Match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles).

Currently, on the Money In The Bank match card, there are five championship matches to go with two ladder matches and three grudge matches. There could be a sixth championship match added to the card with the B-Team against The Deleter of Worlds, but at the time of this writing, it has not been announced.

On the NXT side of things, all titles except for Adam Cole's NXT North American Championship are on the line. In addition to the three title matches, we have a Chicago Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano plus Ricochet against Velveteen Dream.

Either of the last two matches mentioned could easily steal the show on Saturday as once again an NXT Takeover is shaping up to be highly entertaining, as always.

When you take a look at the top 20 photos from WWE television this week, you'll notice a trend with several of the pictures. That trend is some rather odd facial expressions.

In addition to reactions, many of these photos capture a wrestler's essence of athleticism perfectly, and the #20 photo is no exception...

#20 - Bobby Lashley is challenged to an Army-style obstacle course

Bobby Lashley

While the feud between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn has been lackluster at best, the most enjoyable segment of the feud came this week on Monday Night Raw.

After questioning whether or not Lashley actually served in the military, Zayn set up an obstacle course around the ring.

While I was having flashbacks at the bad segments of the original NXT format, this was actually fun to watch Lashley completely dominate the course (pun intended).