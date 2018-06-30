Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - June 29, 2018

Will Daniel Bryan and Kane hug it out?

Another week of WWE television is in the books as we are progressing towards WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The biggest news of the week was some sad news as we found out that Sami Zayn will miss the rest of the year with two tears in his rotator cuff. The hope is that he is back in time for WrestleMania or just after.

The biggest news inside of the squared circle this week was the surprise return of Kane to help Daniel Bryan fight off The Bludgeon Brothers. After an initial refusal (remember last time we saw Kane and Daniel Bryan together, Kane chokeslammed him in the General Manager's office) Team Hell No reunited to everyone's delight.

Just after the moment that Team Hell No reunited, SmackDown General Manager Paige came out and made the fifth match of Extreme Rules official as Team Hell No will take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

This week's edition of the 20 best photos from WWE television has quite the mixture of beauty, hugs, high flying, and the realization that you didn't take insurance on your rental car.

Let's start things off with the WWE Raw Women's Champion...

#20 Alexa Bliss is clearly not impressed with what Natalya has to say...

Alexa looks "blissed off"

Alexa Bliss was in the ring to complain about having to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules. When Natalya came out to remind Bliss that in 23 days, Ronda Rousey's suspension is over, well, the look on Alexa's face pretty much says it all.

The verbal confrontation led to a confrontation inside the ring where Natalya made the champion tap out to the Sharpshooter. I have a feeling that we're getting a Fatal-4-Way with Bliss, Nattie, Jax, and Rousey at SummerSlam.