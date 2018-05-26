Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Top 20 photos from WWE television this week - May 25, 2018

    Flip through some of the best pictures from Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

    Jeremy Bennett
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 02:19 IST
    949

    Shinsuke
    Shinsuke Nakamura entering the arena to reveal the WWE Championship stipulation

    One of the great things about WWE.com is viewing the photos that capture all of the action from all of the shows that WWE has to offer. This article will be the first in a weekly series that ranks the 20 best photos from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT.

    All three brands have their eyes on Chicago as NXT Takeover: Chicago II will take place on June 16th and WWE Money In The Bank will follow the night after. This week on WWE television, more WWE Superstars qualified for Money In The Bank and feuds continued to intensify.

    For the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, there is just one slot open for the men and women, and those will be filled next week.

    For the women there will be a last-chance gauntlet match on Monday Night Raw; while Samoa Joe takes on Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live for the final spot for the men.

    This week on NXT saw the best feud in professional wrestling continue to intensify when Tommaso Ciampa knocked Johnny Gargano into his wife Candice LeRae causing them to crash hard into the metal ramp.

    Also, during the handicap match against Lars Sullivan, Velveteen Dream found a good spot to turn on his tag team partner Ricochet to further their feud that is likely to head to Chicago.

    Let's kick off the countdown with one of the better entrances in the WWE today...

    #20 Naomi feeling the glow as she qualifies for Money In The Bank

    Enter captio
    Naomi

    When Naomi found her glow, her career really started to take off in the WWE. This is definitely one of the cooler entrances of any WWE Superstar on the roster.

    This week on SmackDown Live, Naomi defeated Sonya Deville to secure her spot in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. She has already won the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal this year, could she add a briefcase to that portfolio?

