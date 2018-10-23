×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 3 Contenders for the Universal Championship after Roman Reigns' Exit

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
885   //    23 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST

Roman Reigns dropped the Universal Title on Raw
Roman Reigns dropped the Universal Title on Raw

Last night was an emotional one for the WWE fans when they came to know that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is battling cancer. Roman opened the show and explained about the disease and said he's had leukemia for 11 years now and will take time away from WWE to take care of his health.

This is a very sad moment for every WWE fans because it doesn't matter whether you hate him or you like him, he is a part of the WWE family and no one wants to see anyone suffer from a disease like this.

WWE had to take actions regarding the state of the Universal Championship and they have now announced that the triple threat match which was booked for Crown Jewel will be a one-on-one match between Lesnar & Strowman for the vacant title.

In this article, we will take a look at top 3 contenders who are in line to become the next Universal Champion-

#3 Braun Strowman / Brock Lesnar

Monster vs Beast
Monster vs Beast

As mentioned above, Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman is now the official match for the Universal Title at Crown Jewel. It only makes sense that one of these two is going to become the next Universal Champion on November 2nd.

After Roman's exit, it'll be a hard decision for WWE to make because he was most probably going to retain at the show. We have no clue about Brock Lesnar's contract details and for how many dates will he be available.

WWE might change plans and book Brock for more shows if they decide to go with him as the champion again. But I believe that it's finally time for "The Monster Among Men" to capture the Universal Title. Just like Reigns, Braun has been chasing the title for a long time now. So it'll be great to finally see him become champion.

Brock Lesnar is not a bad choice but we all know he is not gonna appear to defend that belt. So it's better to go with Strowman as it will create a lot of new & exciting feuds, and we have never seen that before on Raw.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE Network WWE Results
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars WWE Needs Right Now After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
5 Prospective Challengers for Roman Reigns' Universal...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds For Roman Reigns As The Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Displays of Strength by Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns and 3 Who...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Benefit Following Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Roman Reigns WWE matches so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us