Top 3 Contenders for the Universal Championship after Roman Reigns' Exit

Roman Reigns dropped the Universal Title on Raw

Last night was an emotional one for the WWE fans when they came to know that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is battling cancer. Roman opened the show and explained about the disease and said he's had leukemia for 11 years now and will take time away from WWE to take care of his health.

This is a very sad moment for every WWE fans because it doesn't matter whether you hate him or you like him, he is a part of the WWE family and no one wants to see anyone suffer from a disease like this.

WWE had to take actions regarding the state of the Universal Championship and they have now announced that the triple threat match which was booked for Crown Jewel will be a one-on-one match between Lesnar & Strowman for the vacant title.

In this article, we will take a look at top 3 contenders who are in line to become the next Universal Champion-

#3 Braun Strowman / Brock Lesnar

Monster vs Beast

As mentioned above, Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman is now the official match for the Universal Title at Crown Jewel. It only makes sense that one of these two is going to become the next Universal Champion on November 2nd.

After Roman's exit, it'll be a hard decision for WWE to make because he was most probably going to retain at the show. We have no clue about Brock Lesnar's contract details and for how many dates will he be available.

WWE might change plans and book Brock for more shows if they decide to go with him as the champion again. But I believe that it's finally time for "The Monster Among Men" to capture the Universal Title. Just like Reigns, Braun has been chasing the title for a long time now. So it'll be great to finally see him become champion.

Brock Lesnar is not a bad choice but we all know he is not gonna appear to defend that belt. So it's better to go with Strowman as it will create a lot of new & exciting feuds, and we have never seen that before on Raw.

