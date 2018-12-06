×
Top 3 heel champions In WWE today

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
290   //    06 Dec 2018, 12:01 IST

Daniel Bryan is working towards a good heel run as Champion once again
Daniel Bryan is working towards a good heel run as Champion once again

WWE has always loved to build characters and run gimmicks to support its superstars and their performances. Fans relate to the wrestlers based on which gimmick they are running, and align themselves with either the ‘good-guy’ or the ‘bad guy’.

Without the good guys and the bad, these characteristics and storylines, the show would miss the salt and pepper from the rivalries and the show would fall flat on its face.

Currently, more heels are holding the top prizes in the WWE as compared to the faces. Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Buddy Murphy, The Bar, Authors of Pain, and Tommaso Ciampa are the heels holding the gold while only Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, and Pete Dunne are the notable characters with gold around their waists as faces.

With that in mind, we have developed a list of the top three current superstars who are champions as heels and are doing a great job in the ring while working on their character. Take a look and see which one do you think is working as the best out of the lot.

#3 Tommaso Ciampa – NXT Champion


It’s surprising that Ciampa initially signed with WWE in 2005, only to be a part of silly gimmicks and matches and to be released soon after in mid-2007.

We are glad that Ciampa was signed to NXT in 2015 and along with Johnny Gargano, shot to fame in a year. Tommaso Ciampa wasted little time afterward to make his presence felt and kept climbing the NXT ladder along with his partner.

After turning on his partner, Ciampa received much heat and a lot of praise for how he worked the gimmick. After extended feuds, he was finally rewarded with the NXT Championship which he won from Aleister Black.

Ciampa has since remained the top act on NXT and has been carrying the division on his shoulders extremely well. Not only is he good in the ring, but Ciampa also posses great mic skills that will take him far once he makes his main roster debut again.

