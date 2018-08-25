Top 3 Hell in A Cell Matches Of All Time

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 25 Aug 2018, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar inside Hell in A Cell in 2015.

The Hell in A Cell match is one of the most dangerous and perilous matches in professional wrestling. The cuboid steel structure encloses the ring and the ringside area with tons of steel. There are no disqualifications in this match type and anything goes in such matches.

Throughout history, 38 matches have taken place inside the structure under the WWE banner. The first one took place in 1997 at Bad Blood between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and the latest one took place last October between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. The Undertaker has appeared the most inside this unforgiving structure, with 14 appearances since the match's inception, and has walked out victorious on 8 occasions.

Hell in A Cell matches are used to settle personal feuds that have lasted for a long time, eg: The Undertaker Vs Edge in 2008. Such matches are often brutal and the 'extreme' ones involve a lot of blood.

Given that so many Hell in A Cell matches have taken place over the years, it was hard to pinpoint three of the best which is why I have short-listed a few honorable mentions:

Triple H Vs Cactus Jack at No Way Out 2000. The Undertaker Vs Edge at SummerSlam 2008 Triple H Vs Shawn Michaels at Bad Blood 2004

Now, let's look at the greatest Hell in A Cell matches of all time.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

1 / 4 NEXT