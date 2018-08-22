Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Moments from RAW after SummerSlam 2018

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
563   //    22 Aug 2018, 10:15 IST

RAW after SummerSlam was a fantastic show

SummerSlam 2018 ended with a bang when Roman Reigns finally defeated The Beast Incarnate 'Brock Lesnar ' and became the new WWE Universal Champion.

The Biggest Party of The Summer lived up to its name apart from a few misses. Overall, it was a great spectacle. The WWE Universe thought they had seen enough surprising moments at SummerSlam 2018 but they were wrong.

The episode of RAW after SummerSlam continued the momentum from Sunday night. It started with The Big Dog 'Roman Reigns' announcing that he would be defending his WWE Universal Championship later that night against Finn Balor.

What an incredible way to start the episode! There were some fascinating moments from the entire episode. Let us get down to it.


#3 Triple H's segment


The Game 'Triple H' will be facing The Undertaker one last time

WWE COO Triple H made a rare appearance to a great pop from the crowd. The King of Kings spoke about how happy he was after an amazing NXT Takeover event on Saturday followed by SummerSlam on Sunday.

He stated that he enjoyed both the events and started promoting his match against The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down at Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018. He also mentioned how initially he was reluctant to face The Undertaker but then decided that The Game would be back to face The Phenom for one last time on October 6,2018.

The crowd chanted ' You Still Got It' after his announcement. Triple H is one of the biggest legends of the business and his promo was on a different level. Also, seeing Triple H in the WWE ring is always a treat to watch because of his aura. It would be interesting to see if The Undertaker would also be a part of the future RAW episode to create more hype for their match. 



WWE Raw The Shield Finn Balor Braun Strowman
Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Pratik Chitre is a passionate sports lover.He enjoys writing about WWE, Football, Cricket and Formula1.
