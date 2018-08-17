Top 3 NXT performers of the week - 15 August 2018

Edan Nissen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 17 Aug 2018, 22:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This week's NXT was a return of the stacked cards fans have come to expect from the weekly show

This weeks episode of WWE NXT was the takeaway show heading into Takeover: Brooklyn 4. The NXT Universe was rocked by scenes of Aleister Black being found knocked out in the parking lot. The start of this week's episode also had a tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

The first match of the evening saw The Street Profits take on The Mighty. The Mighty sought revenge on The Street Profits who came into the audience during The Mighty's match with Heavy Machinery.

The Mighty wrestle a similar style to The Revival these days, and the Street Profits have a very New Day vibe to them. The Street Profits would get the win following a roll-up pin with Montez Ford grabbing a handful of tights.

Next saw Kairi Sane warm up for her Takeover: Brooklyn match against Shayna Baszler by facing Aaliyah. Sane hit 3 Insane Elbows but failed to win the match via pinfall, instead Sane locked in The Anchor for the submission victory.

Velveteen appeared in front of the crowd to hype up his match against EC3 after their confrontation at Dream's home. EC3 came out to interject The Dream's promo, and the two traded barbs. EC3 would hit The One Percenter to stand tall heading into Takeover.

The NXT also has built a story around the attack on Aleister Black, with a "whodunnit" style video showing the superstars near the car park where Black was attacked. Finally, the main event had former UK Champion Tyler Bate going up against Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong.

A look at the standings so far show the table as follows:

#1 Tommaso Ciampa - 3 points

#2 Johnny Gargano - 3 points

#3 Aleister Black - 2 points

#4 Shayna Baszler - 2 points

#5 EC3 - 1 point

#6 Keith Lee - 1 point

#3 Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong

Despite being on the losing end against Tyler Bate, Strong has been incredibly good in the ring since turning on his partner and allying with the Undisputed Era back in April at Takeover: New Orleans.

Strong put in a great show against The Young Gun, and even looked poised to win the fight at points, hitting several of his patented Backbreakers, and blocking one of Bate's Rolling Wheel Kick.

Although Strong didn't quite pick up the victory in this match, he'll look to get revenge at Takeover: Brooklyn in their tag match.

1 / 3 NEXT