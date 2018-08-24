Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 NXT performers of the week (22nd August 2018)

Edan Nissen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
214   //    24 Aug 2018, 01:36 IST

NXT
NXT put on a wrestling-lite episode that has come to be expected following a Takeover

After another knockout Takeover: Brooklyn, NXT returned to regularly scheduled programming. While many of the heavy hitters that featured on the Takeover card were given a pass this week, there was still plenty of good wrestling. As traditional with NXT episodes following Takeover shows, most of the show replayed and dissected the events of Takeover, as opposed to new matches and storylines.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This weeks episode opened with the EST of NXT, Bianca Belair against Deonna Purrazzo. Belair continued her dominant ways and shapes up as a future contender for Kairi Sane's title. She was previously positioned as the No. 1 contender but was withdrawn from the fatal 4 way due to an injury.

The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong then found Richochet in the corridor and a fight between the pair with Pete Dunne standing up for the newly crowned North American champion for next week's NXT.

More clips on Aleister Black's surfaced suggesting that Nikki Cross saw what happened in the attack as the "whodunit" mystery continued.

Finally, a stellar main event between Pete Dunne and Zack Gibson for the WWE UK Championship capped off the episode, which Dunne won with the Bitter End.

A look at the standings so far show the table as follows:

#1 Tommaso Ciampa - 3 points

#2 Johnny Gargano - 3 points

#3 Tyler Bate - 3 Points

#4 Aleister Black - 2 points

#5 Shayna Baszler - 2 points

#6 Kairi Sane

#7 EC3 - 1 point

#8 Keith Lee - 1 point

#9 Roderick Strong

#3 Bianca Belair

After a short break due to injury, unsure if storyline or actual, the "est" of NXT came back to in-ring action against Deonna Purazzo, one of the women set to compete in the second Mae Young Classic. Belair dominated the match, picking up the victory with a Sit Out Burning Hammer.

Prior to the injury, Belair was on a hot streak with lots of momentum behind her. She was originally positioned in the spot of the number one contender, and it looks like she's set to reclaim that position since returning from injury.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Bianca BelAir Pete Dunne WWE Network WWE Results
Edan Nissen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week (8th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT performers of the week - 15 August 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 22nd August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 13 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results: June 13th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ranked performers on NXT this week
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
7 major questions ahead of tonight's NXT tapings - August 23
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (8 August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us