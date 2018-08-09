Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week (8th August 2018)

NXT was slightly disappointing this week, but the announced matches for NXT week should see the show bounce back

NXT continues to be one of WWE's best programs, with this week bringing out more developmental and enhancement talent to face some of NXT's finest performers. NXT continues to mix up the performers from week to week, which seems to keep audiences from getting fatigued from seeing the same superstars over and over again.

This weeks episode started off with Nikki Cross facing former Impact talent Amber Nova in a fairly nondescript match. Many were hoping that after losing to Baszler that Cross would re-unite with Sanity on the Smackdown roster but that doesn't seem to be the case. The increasingly frustrated Kassius Ohno took on Brazilian Adrian Jaoude followed that, and Ohno wasted little time knocking out the Brazilain.

This was followed by the NXT tv debut of both Marcel Barthel and "Limitless" Keith Lee, Lee's win is unsurprising considering the introduction he received both at Takeover: Chicago and by the audience at the taping as well. In another average match, Taynara Conti defeated Vanessa Bourne to qualify for the Mae Young Classic 2. Finally, Johnny Gargano faced Aleister Black and unfortunately for those in attendance the match was called off early, after interference from NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa.

Before we head into this week's rankings, here is a look at the current leaderboard.

Rankings

Tomasso Ciampa - 3 Points Shayna Baszler - 2 Points EC3 - 1 Point

#3 Keith Lee

Keith Lee's impressive NXT debut showed the NXT audience exactly why the WWE was so keen to sign the highflying big man.

In a match that showed Lee's gymnastic ability that conjured older fans memories back to other capable big men like Bam Bam Bigelow.

Lee's stunning Leapfrogs and Dropkick got over with the audience as well as Lee's strength and power.

Lee was also hyped up by the commentary team, which hopefully means that big things are in the future for the Limitless one in NXT.

