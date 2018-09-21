Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 opponents for Jeff Hardy to face before retirement

Prasanna Waikar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Sep 2018

The Charismatic Enigma
Ever since Matt Hardy announced his retirement from active competition, questions have been raised about the younger Hardy's career as well. While he still is a great worker, Jeff Hardy has had to deal with a worn out body which has suffered through tons of scary bumps.

His recent injuries have also greatly diminished his agility and his work between the ropes. Mind you, he doesn't put on bad matches, but he has to risk his body more than usual.

That said, it won't be long when the legend hangs up his wrestling boots forever. And before he does that, here are 3 opponents he must face before he rides off into the sunset.


#1. Finn Balor

<p>

Finn Balor is a special superstar. His Demonic alter ego adds to that. That said, Jeff Hardy himself has stated that he'd like to face Finn before he retires. It'd be a really cool match if Balor decides to bring out his alter-ego.

Come to think of it, both are very similar superstars. Both are fan favourites, known for speed and skill, have a completely inhumane alter-ego, and cover their faces in paint. Their match could be an exciting clash with high speed and great spots.


