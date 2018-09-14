Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Performers of NXT (12th September 2018)

14 Sep 2018

NXT
NXT, WWE's developmental continues to outshine the main roster

NXT opened with a quick return match from Oney Lorcan and Danny Birch, Tommaso Ciampa came down to the ring with some new entrance music and cut a vicious promo about the Aleister Black situation. Ciampa continues to be the most entertaining heel in professional wrestling, both on the ring and on the mic.

Shayna Baszler also returned to in-ring action for the first time since losing to Kairi Sane at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. She faced the debuting Violet Payne in a quick squash to restore some of Baszler's heat. Baszler would attack Payne post-match locking in the Kirifuda Clutch multiple times and throwing Payne out of the ring with disdain.

One of the funniest members of NXT, Otis Dozevic, faced off against Tommaso Ciampa in the parking lot, setting up a match between the two at next week's NXT. This was followed by a promo by Undipusted Era calling out War Raiders, as well as Pete Dunne and Ricochet. This looks to be setting the groundwork for the suspected War Games match between Undisputed Era, War Raiders with Ricochet and British Strong Style.

Lars Sullivan had a rematch of his match with Raul Mendoza, in which the latter used his speed against his bigger opponent. Sullivan would finish the match with a pop-up Freak Accident, followed by a regular Freak Accident for the win. The match was followed by dueling interviews from Pete Dunne and Ricochet in the lead up to their unification match next week.

Kassius Ohno was then brought into Regal's office and seemed to hint at both a heel turn and a match against Matt Riddle at the same time in some of his best work for a while. Both the heel turn and the dream debut would be a fresh take for Ohno's character and role at NXT as he has been quickly relegated to the back of the line of any meaningful feuds and stories.

Finally, the main event saw the undefeated Bianca Belair take on Nikki Cross. The back and forth between the two was entertaining but not as good as NXT's usual fair for the main event. It ended up in an unsatisfying double count out no contest, with the two continuing to battle outside the ring and around the arena suggesting that this feud will continue into the future.

Let us now look at the 3 best performers from NXT this week.

#3 Kassius Ohno

Ohno has been missing something or someone on NXT TV as of late. The man known as Chris Hero on the independent scene hasn't had any major storylines or feuds for several months. However, in recent weeks, the hard-hitting big man has been hinting at a heel turn, and this weeks episode seemed to further suggest that, as well as a potential encounter with the debuting Matt Riddle.

Hopefully, the encounter will occur and Ohno can regain his lost momentum. After all, the two have a history, having wrestled three times on the Independent scene at Evolve. It also makes for an exciting and enticing matchup for Ohno for the first time in a very long time.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. Moved to the Middle East. Writes about Cricket and Pro-Wrestling. He has previously written for WhatCulture and The Roar. Now works as a cricket analyst and is currently training to be a professional wrestler.
