Top 3 Performers of NXT (March 20, 2019)

Edan Nissen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 48 // 21 Mar 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's NXT was expected to feature the Dusty Rhodes final, but Ciampa's injury derailed that

In light of the injury suffered by Tommaso Ciampa, Triple H also made an appearance at NXT to break the news about the future of the NXT title. Triple H opened the episode coming to the ring with the title and a microphone in hand.

He announced that Johnny Gargano would retain his place in the main event of Takeover for the title, but also that a fatal five-way fight would take place to crown Gargano's opponent for the vacant title.

Triple H listed the participants as Ricochet, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and Matt Riddle. After announcing the participants of the number one contented, he also added that the match at Takeover: New York would be a two out of three falls match.

The fatal five-way started with several unique, but logical combinations with Matt Riddle going after the Velveteen Dream, building on their face off a few weeks ago. Adam Cole would face off against Ricochet, renewing their feud over the North American title, with Ricochet teaming up with Aleister Black. There was also an early moment between Ricochet and Velveteen Dream and a short respectful exchange between Ricochet and Aleister Black as well as Velveteen Dream facing off against Aleister Black.

Matt Riddle locked Aleister Black in the Bro-mission, with Riddle looking like he was about to get Black to tap. However, the submission was broken up by the Velveteen Dream. Matt Riddle would also catch Adam Cole in the Bro-mission lock, but Velveteen Dream would again make the save. There were several moments in the match, with every participant involved in a Superplex off the turnbuckle. Adam Cole and Ricochet would also have a significant segment, with the two trading significant blows. Matt Riddle would lock the Velveteen Dream in Bro-Mission, but Adam Cole would drag the official out of the ring so the Original Bro was denied of the submission victory.

After Ricochet landed Shooting Star Press off the turnbuckle onto Matt Riddle, Adam Cole re-entered the fray nailing Ricochet from behind with a knee strike. Adam Cole would then pin Ricochet for the victory and progress to meet Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title at Takeover: New York.

# 3 Ricochet

Ricochet has had a hell of a start to his WWE career, as such that it was telling that the high flyer has had great programs with at least half the other names that were in the mix last night. From his battles with Velveteen Dream to his feud with Adam Cole over the NXT North American title, to his tag team success alongside former NXT champion Aleister Black. Since making his debut for NXT over a year ago, Ricochet has had great success with the Black and Gold brand.

Ricochet was incredible in the match again and came up just short after hitting a shooting star press at the end of the match only to be caught from behind by Adam Cole with a knee strike. Ricochet provided many of the fight's highlights, hitting a Moonsault onto Adam Cole on the outside seemingly mere moments before he landed the Shooting Star Press on Matt Riddle.

Ricochet has continued his 2019 in the same rich vein of form that he ended 2018, with the exception of losing his NXT North American title to Johnny Gargano. Having picked up singles victories over Adam Cole, Eric Young, and Jinder Mahal, while also successfully teaming up to make it to the final of the Dusty Rhodes Classic with Aleister Black.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement