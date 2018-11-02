Top 3 Performers of NXT UK (October 31st, 2018) - Part 2

NXT UK had a double dosage this week

Due to the Mae Young Classic finishing at last weekend's Evolution PPV, the WWE chose to upload two episodes of NXT UK. Due to the fact that it was two separate episodes, they should be reviewed separately.

To start off the second episode, Mustache Mountain had their first Tag Team match after back to back episode of single's competitions. Bate and Seven faced off against a team of Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell. Both Huxley and Gradwell lost their single's debut's on NXT UK, with Huxley losing to Trent Seven and Gradwell losing to Danny Burch.

Seven and Huxley started in the ring, and the match started in much of the same fashion. Huxley and Gradwell made frequent tags and isolated Seven from his corner and subsequently tagging in Tyler Bate. When Bate was able to get tagged in, he straight away hit a Tope Suicida on both Huxley and Gradwell.

Mustache Mountain picked up the victory after Bate bounced off the ropes in his signature style and hit a jumping lariat and combination with Seven hitting a Dragon Suplex on Gradwell for the victory.

The match was followed with backstage footage of a prone Travis Banks, who was due to face Wolfgang in the main event of the episode. Mark Andrews then approached NXT UK GM, Johnny Saint, and offered to take Banks' place in the main event against Wolfgang accusing the Coffey brothers of attacking Banks to send a message. Then there was another video package for a new female superstar, Jinny.

When the action returned to the ring, Nina Samuels faced off against the debuting Scotswoman, Isla Dawn. Samuels lost her debut against Mae Young winner, Toni Storm. Despite Samuels having much of the offense, Dawn won after hitting a mixed Suplex/Scoop Slam in a pretty short encounter.

This was followed by a backstage interview with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne about his opponent Danny Burch. The segment was followed by promos for Jordan Devlin and Eddie Dennis, with Jordan Devil debuting on NXT UK after the video packages.

Devlin was trained by Finn Balor, and the similarities are evident both in the ring and in their looks. Devlin faced Tucker, who made his debut on the brand earlier losing to Ashton Smith in the first episode. Devlin hit Tucker with a Package Piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Finally, the main event saw Wolfgang going against Mark Andrews, who replaced the attacked and injured Travis Banks. If anyone was wondering why the British Independent scene has exploded so suddenly, this main event is one of the matches they can watch.

Prior to signing for the WWE, they were wrestling in the main events for Progress and ICW respectively. Mark Andrews would pick up the win after hitting a Stundog Millionaire and a Shooting Star Press on Wolfgang.

#3 Wolfgang

Wolfgang had some great opposition in the main event after originally scheduled to face the Kiwi Buzzsaw, Travis Banks. After Banks was laid out at the start of the episode, his place was taken by the high flying Mark Andrews. The two were able to have a great match in the main event of this weeks episode, with Wolfgang's brawling powerhouse style matching well against Andrews' fast-paced, high flying, high counter offence.

Both Wolfgang and Mark Andrews got great responses from the audience who had been relatively quiet for large parts of the episode until this point, and basically silent during some of the matches on the card. While Wolfgang wasn't able to pick up the win, he seemed to show himself as a fan favourite, shaking Andrews' hand after the match.

However, it was all for nought as Wolfgang would join the Coffey's in beating down both Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster after the match.

