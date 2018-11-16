Top 3 Performers of NXT UK (November 14, 2018) Part 1

Edan Nissen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 16 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This episode saw the announcement of the NXT UK Women's tournament

Kicking off the first episode filmed in Birmingham, as opposed to the previous episodes which had all bee filmed in Cambridge. This week was kicked off by the NXT UK's women division at the top of the ramp with Triple H and NXT UK Johnny Saint announcing the NXT UK Tournament to crown the first ever NXT UK Women's champion. They also unveiled the belt, which looks similar to WWE UK Men's title.

Back in the ring, Sid Scala faced off against Jordan Devlin after having picked up back to back losses against Dave Mastiff and Eddie Dennis in their NXT UK Debuts. Scala looked good in both his previous defeats, while Jordan Devlin has won his two previous encounters at NXT UK.

While Scala got in some early offence, Devlin took down the tempo of the fight. Scala looked to be in control when Devlin hit him with a dropkick if he came off the top turnbuckle. Devlin would then hit his finisher, Ireland's Call, for the pinfall victory. Following the match, Devlin called out the luchador Ligero after his fight, and it looks like the two will have a match soon.

Kenny Williams came to the ring and was joined by Amir Jordan as his tag team partner. They faced off against the team of Saxon Huxley and Joseph Connors. This match was built to hype the build towards the tag team division.

Huxley and Conners used their size advantage over their smaller opponents. Connors was super impressive at the end of the match, hitting Williams with a Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckle. Then he would hit his finisher, Don't Look Down, for the pinfall victory.

The former WWE UK Title Tyler Bate made his way down to the ring, once again without his friend, mentor and tag team partner Trent Seven. He faced Blackpool's James Drake in singles competition. Drake controlled Bate for the majority of the contest, being the slightly bigger of the two.

Bate would, however, fight back using his speed to his advantage, dodging Drake's corner kick before. Bate would then hit Drake with a Lariat and followed it up with the Tyler Drier '97 for the pinfall victory.

Ashton Smith was next in the ring, set to face Wolfgang in a one on one fight in the main event. Wolfgang didn't come alone and was flanked on his way to the ring by, his fellow Scotsmen, the Coffey Brothers. Wolfgang had the size advantage, but Smith kept fighting throughout.

Just as it looked like Smith was gathering momentum, Wolfgang would counter and knock all the wind out of his sails. Wolfgang would eventually hit a variation on the Perfect-plex, which Nigel McGuinness called a Trapped Leg Suplex for the pinfall victory to round out the episode.

1 / 4 NEXT