Top 3 Performers of NXT UK (October 17th 2018)

Edan Nissen FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 118 // 19 Oct 2018, 14:19 IST

NXT UK hit the network with quality wrestling, we can only hope the show continues to deliver at the same level.

The premiere episode of NXT UK finally debuted on the WWE Network, several months after it was announced with by Triple H and Johnny Saint in the middle of the ring. A chance for a whole group of incredibly talented UK based wrestlers. Building on the fantastic work started by the inaugural UK Tournament several years ago.

The opening match saw Welsh 205 Live competitor Mark Andrew face off against one half of the Coffey brothers tag team Joe Coffey. From the first second, the size difference between the two was incredibly evident between the two. This match wouldn't have been out of place on a show for Progress, Defiant or one of the other British promotions which have grown spectacularly over the last couple of years, on the backs of works like Andrews, Severn, Bate, Dunn, and others. Coffey would win following a distraction from his teammate, which allowed Joe to hit the spinning lariat on Andrews for the win. Joe and Mark Coffey would continue a post-match beat down on Andrews, bringing Flash Morgan Webster to the ring for the save.

The packed hall in Cambridge then saw Mustache Mountain come out to a rapturous reception. The two pumped up the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, and basically issued an open challenge to any other UK Tag Team to come and step up to face the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Next up was a match between the giant Dave Mastiff, facing off against Sid Scala. Another match where the size difference between the two competitors was abundantly obvious from the first bell. Unsurprisingly, this match was completely one-sided with Mastiff throwing his smaller opponent around the ring. Mastiff would hit an incredible cannonball to Scala in the corned for the win.

The first ever female match on NXT UK saw the Australian Toni Storm face off against Nina Samuels. Storm was a participant in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she lost to eventual winner Kairi Sane in the Semi-Final. Storm was incredibly over with the Cambridge crowd having wrestler for Progress for several years. Storm outclassed her less experienced counterpart, and won the match after hitting her finisher "Storm Zero".

Finally, the main event of the evening saw the Scottish Supernova Noam Dar challenge Pete Dunne for his WWE UK title for the second time. This was the first match were the crowd seemed invested in both wrestlers. Obviously, both Dunne and Dar have histories in the British independent scene. After an incredible back and forth encounter, Dunne hit Dar with the Bitter End for the victory.

# 3 Dave Mastiff

While there seems to be no shortage of big men in the wrestling world that can move with the agility of the cruiserweights, the idea that a guy who is 5'10 and weighs in at over 310 pounds should be able to hit a picture perfect dropkick with such ease. It doesn't seem that long ago where guys like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow were the exception, rather than the rule.

Mastiff fits perfectly into the category, as his match against the diminutive Sid Scala showed. Getting the sole squash match on the episode. Mastiff showed that he not only had the size but could also throw in a beautiful dropkick and devastating cannonball to his move set without any issues.

Mastiff also has history on the independent scene, having wrestler Kevin Owens and Drew Galloway before they signed with WWE, as well as having wrestled several members of the NXT UK and NXT roster before coming to the WWE himself. If this match is anything to go by, Dave Mastiff could make a big impact on NXT UK.

