Top 3 Roman Reigns matches in WWE so far

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns is John Cena's true successor (at least in the eyes of WWE management). Reigns has reached the pinnacle of sports entertainment in a relatively short period of time. He is now 'The Guy' in WWE, and boasts an impressive resume.

He is a three time WWE Champion, one time US Champion, one time Intercontinental Champion, and a former tag team champion.

These championship wins have made Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, an achievement stars like John Cena and Triple H haven't achieved. He is also a Royal Rumble winner and was voted 'Superstar of the Year' in 2014.

He has defeated legends like The Undertaker, Triple H , Randy Orton and John Cena. He is one of the few stars to have clean victories over John Cena and Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has main-evented the last four WrestleManias, and the WWE is now truly his yard.

Many critics and fans classify Reigns as overrated, he is often showered with chants like 'You Can't Wrestle'. That isn't remotely true at all - The Big Dog is by no means a bad wrestler.

He has improved a lot over the past few years and has shown that he can hang in there with the best. Reigns is a talented in-ring performer, and has had numerous classic matches in his five year stint with WWE.

Here's a look at 3 of Roman Reigns' top 3 matches in WWE.

#3 Fastlane 2015: Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan

A show of respect

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble 2015 to the chagrin of the fans in attendance and at home. The resentment of Reigns escalated only because of Daniel Bryan's popularity. Bryan was stripped of the WWE title a year earlier and didn't receive his rematch clause.

He returned to participate in the Royal Rumble, but was eliminated early - much to the displeasure of the crowd. The crowd took their frustrations out on Reigns - seeing he was the only one who could win the match aside Bryan, and they wanted to see Bryan win.

WWE had no choice but to insert Bryan into the picture. After Bryan won a match against Seth Rollins on Raw, the match between the two was announced with Reigns' WWE title opportunity on the line.

At Fastlane, fans were firmly behind Bryan and rejected Reigns. The match was a back and forth classic.

Reigns' counter to Bryan's running knee was awesome, and Bryan put over Reigns big time. Reigns received a mixed reaction after pinning Bryan, but had silenced some critics by hanging in there with Bryan.

