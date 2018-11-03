Top 3 unexpected moments at WWE Crown Jewel

This was a shocking decision

WWE Crown Jewel was a really pale show. The night had some controversial as well as shocking decisions, and the show was filled with slow and unimpressive matches.

The production of the event was perfect, everything from the stage, to the camera work, and the lighting was perfect, but it was the in-ring action and booking decisions which failed to deliver.

Crown Jewel had its limited share of high-quality matches, including the matches of Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler, and The New Day vs The Bar. The match between Nakamura and Rusev during the kick-off show was also an impressive one.

Aside these matches, I don't think the other matches delivered anywhere near the amount of entertainment expected.

Watching Crown Jewel just after the amazing WWE Evolution, I have to say that Crown Jewel felt unimpressive. Crown Jewel had its share of unexpected moments, and in this article, I am going to list the top 3 unexpected moments at the event.

#3 Shawn Michaels' in-ring work

Shawn Michaels is not affected by ring rust

D-Generation X faced The Brothers Of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel. The match was really underwhelming, and Shawn Michaels was the only person who carried the main event.

It is quite shocking that a 53 year old man who has not wrestled in 8 years was one of the best performers of the main event, and I dare say one of the best performers at the entire event.

Michaels delivered an excellent performance in his return match at Crown Jewel. No one expected that a man who hasn't wrestled in 8 years would not even have a little bit of ring rust.

Triple H got injured early in the match, so it also placed a lot of pressure on Michaels to put on a solid show, and we all know that Michaels always puts on a solid show.

We don't know if Michaels will continue to wrestle or not. I personally would love Michaels to have another match, and it must be against a younger talent like AJ Styles. The match between Styles and Michaels is a dream match, and the WWE Universe would definitely love them to collide.

